Ex-Miss France Elodie Gossuin, Stranded in Dubai, Shares Distressing Video: "Lived Through Horrible Day"

Who is Elodie Gossuin? Elodie Gossuin, a French television host and former beauty queen, is currently stuck in Dubai with her family amid escalating tensions and drone attacks, Paris Match reported. The 45-year-old, who was crowned Miss France and Miss Europe in 2001, travelled to Dubai with her husband and their four children. But her plans for a peaceful UAE vacation were shattered when she was caught in the crossfire of the US-Israel-Iran conflict. She shared a distressing video on Instagram, expressing her fear and anxiety. "I've taken my children and husband further away, thinking it was safer from strategic points," she said, visibly shaken.

The US and Israel launched massive strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some other top leaders. Iran retaliated by attacking Israel and Gulf cities, with loud blasts heard in Dubai, which shocked the world, as this city is often touted safest in the world. As per reports, Dubai Airport and the Fairmont The Palm were hit.

Also read | "Burn In Hell": News Host Who Escaped Iran As Child Reacts To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

"Lived through a horrible day"

"I'm sending a short message because I've received a lot of messages, I'm not making too much noise because I don't want to disturb anyone, I hope you're all well, we're not doing well. I wanted to thank you for all your messages. We had a horrible day," she said as quoted by French media. "I don't know if it was the worst day of my life, but I never thought I'd see anything like this: missiles, intercepted missiles, strikes, drones where you don't know if they're going to explode. We left, then I took my children and my husband further away, thinking that it was further from the strategic points."

"Here are some potential targets further away. If there's any news, if you have any information about being able to return, if the airspace reopens, if you have a contact at the consulate, the embassy, or whatever. If you know where it's best to be to be safe, please don't hesitate," she appealed.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I waited a long time to write this message so I wouldn't cry. I'm going to give the children a kiss, and I hope they get some sleep. So, if you have any news, please don't hesitate, I would really love to hear from you!"

Also read | Indian Entrepreneur Shares Mother's Texts From Dubai Amid Missile Strikes: "It's Scary Now"

Gossuin's video has sparked concern among her fans, with many offering support and messages of encouragement. Other French nationals in Dubai have also shared their experiences, describing the attacks and their efforts to stay safe.

Global air travel was disrupted as continued air strikes kept major Middle Eastern airports closed, including Dubai, which is the world's busiest international hub. Gossuin's experience in Dubai highlights the risks faced by travellers in regions affected by geopolitical tensions.