Sunita Ahuja Flaunts Gold Necklace From Govinda On Karwa Chauth: "<i>Sona Kitna Sona Hai</i>"

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, took to her social media account on the occasion of Karwa Chauth to flaunt her gift from her husband.

She was seen dressed in a regal green embroidered outfit and showcased a stunning heavy gold necklace that became the highlight of her festive look. In the first picture shared by Sunita, she can be seen posing gracefully with the heavy gold jewellery draped around her neck.

Have a look here:

She completed the festive look with a big red bindi, traditional nose pin, and matching earrings, looking elegant and charming. Her hands were adorned with vibrant green bangles and multiple rings. In the second photo, Sunita looked smilingly at the camera, holding her gold necklace with both hands and flaunting her husband's expensive gift on the festive occasion.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram account, Sunita Ahuja wrote, “Sona Kitna Sona Hai, Mera Karwa Chauth ka Gift aaya,” tagging Govinda on her social media account.

Fans and well-wishers quickly flooded the comment section, praising the couple and showering Sunita with festive wishes. The Karwa Chauth post comes at a time when Govinda and Sunita's relationship had been under much public speculation.

In August this year, the rumours of their marriage hitting a rough patch made the rounds on social media, sparking widespread chatter about a possible separation. However, the couple put an end to all speculation during the Ganpati Festival celebrations. They appeared together in front of the paparazzi, looking united and strong, thereby silencing the rumours.

Sunita was also heard telling the paparazzi, ‘Nobody in the world has the guts to separate them ever.' Back then, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, had quashed reports of the actor's divorce while talking to IANS.

Sinha said that although Sunita had filed the documents in court, the matter was resolved in the initial stages, and everything is back to normal between the couple now.

He told IANS, “No, someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news.”

Upon being asked if it was the same 2024 court case that Sunita had filed in the Bandra Family Court, the manager responded in affirmation.

He said, “It is the same case, but it has been resolved; people find ways to refurbish news from old events. No new development has happened. I have been getting so many calls, but everything is fine; nearly everything is sorted out between the couple.

He concluded by saying that there is nothing to worry about and they will confirm it officially with a wider media document circulation.

ALSO READ | "Govinda Sirf Mera Hai": Sunita Ahuja Shuts Down Divorce Rumours After She Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Actor

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)