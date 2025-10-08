Shilpa Shetty Performs Twisted Tiger Pose; Here Is Why You Should Do It Too

Shilpa Shetty is all about strength, balance and wellness. She has been inspiring people for years with her dedication to yoga, strength training, and overall wellness. Today, she dropped a new Instagram video to kickstart our Monday with some motivation. In the video, Shilpa demonstrates the Twisted Tiger Pose, also known as Parivrtta Vyaghrasana. She starts on all fours, keeping her knees and shoulders aligned. Then, she steps her left foot out to the side, aligns it with the right knee, and places her right palm on the left tibia.

Next, the actress raises her left hand, twisting her shoulders gently. Shilpa Shetty bends the right knee, pulls the heel to the buttock, and places the left palm on the right instep – all while keeping her shoulders relaxed and away from the ears. In her caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Every small twist makes a big shift in energy.”

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's video below:

Shilpa Sheety also highlighted what makes this yoga pose so effective. Here are the advantages:

1. The pose deeply stretches the hips, legs, spine, chest, and shoulders, helping the body feel more flexible and open.

2. It strengthens the legs, glutes, obliques, and core, providing better stability and overall body control.

3. The gentle twist improves spinal mobility while also supporting the body's natural detoxification process.

4. By stimulating abdominal organs, it helps boost digestion and rev up metabolism.

5. Through the combination of binding and twisting, this pose enhances balance, coordination, and mental focus.

6. It helps release tightness in the hips and opens up the chest, making breathing easier and more expansive.

Whether you are a yoga enthusiast or just starting out, Shilpa Shetty's Twisted Tiger Pose is a perfect reminder to move, breathe and energize your body this week.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.