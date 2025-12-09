Shilpa Shetty Performs Lizard And Low Lunge Pose, Here Is Why You Should Do It Too

Shilpa Shetty has always been known for her fitness. The actress often shares glimpses of her fitness journey through yoga and mindful living, inspiring fans to embrace a balanced lifestyle. Shilpa recently posted a video of herself doing a couple of yoga poses, including the lizard pose and the low lunge pose. She starts with her hands and feet on the mat. Then, she steps her right foot to the outside of her hand, placing it flat on the mat with toes pointing slightly out. Next, she places her forearms on the floor inside her right foot. Keeping her left leg straight back, she presses into the heel to keep the thigh engaged and prevent sagging.

From the downward-facing dog pose, Shilpa steps one foot forward between the hands so that the front knee is directly above the ankle. Her back knee rests on the ground, which she slowly slides further away. It deepens the stretch in the front of the back thigh and hip flexor area.

The actress then lifts her chest upright, bringing the torso to a vertical position. Next, she reaches back with the hand on the same side as the back leg and grasps the ankle or foot. She gently pulls the heel towards the glutes for a deeper stretch in the quadriceps muscle of the back leg.

In her caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Moving my body... quieting my mind.”

Benefits of Lizard Pose and Low Lunge Pose

1. The exercise deeply stretches your hips, hamstrings, hip flexors, quadriceps, groin and adductors.

2. It improves flexibility, mobility, balance and overall stability.

3. Strengthens your legs, glutes, core, shoulders and arms.

4. The move also opens the chest and shoulders, improving posture and spinal health.

5. It helps calm your mind, reduces stress and promotes relaxation.

6. Boosts digestion and stimulates abdominal organs.

7. Supports reproductive health.

8. Relieves lower back tension and sciatica discomfort.

9. Enhances focus, mental clarity, mindfulness and mind-body connection.

10. Promotes cognitive sharpness in daily activities.

Try these poses today for better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.