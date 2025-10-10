"The Call Has Come": AR Rahman Opens Up About His First-Ever Performance In Varanasi

AR Rahman creating magic on the ghats of the Ganga in the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh will add a whole new dimension to NDTV Good Times, a new platform for live concerts and immersive cultural experiences.

In a conversation with actor and musician Shruti Haasan on NDTV Good Times Soundscape, the legendary musician opened up about performing in Varanasi for the first time and what he hopes to leave behind as a fond memory for the audience there.

On Lost Opportunities To Visit Varanasi

AR Rahman recalled the many times he had the chance to visit Varanasi, but somehow it didn't work out.

He revealed, "I missed the opportunity. I was supposed to go around 1997 - I couldn't make it. Then Aanand L Rai called me for Raanjhanaa and said, 'Come to Banaras'. I wanted to go, but something happened. I think it was meant to be that way. I also wanted to meet Ustad Bismillah Khan's family, but couldn't go. I think the opportunity has come now. The call has come".

The maestro concluded by saying that it is "the energy and the million stories" of Varanasi that he is most looking forward to, apart from performing. He added that even wandering through the streets of Varanasi will be inspiring.

AR Rahman On The Multicultural Experience Of Performing By River Ganga

AR Rahman is all set to get the audience swooning to his magical tunes as he performs in Varanasi, by the river Ganga.

The music maestro spoke about performing with his raga-based musical ensemble, Jhaala, and the experience of putting this collective together.

AR Rahman elaborated, "There are two things: Jhaala is a raga-based band, which we put together for the WAVES Summit 2025. We curated it from 500 different entries, selected the best 12, and it again stems from my intention to make Indian classical music global with a different outlook. It has a certain kind of vibe now, and I feel like the audience can really expand. They really put their energy into it, market it in a way, and present it in a more immersive way".

AR Rahman Wants To Leave A Lasting Impression On The Varanasi Audience

AR Rahman spoke highly of the late shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan and praised his immense contribution to music.

Ustad Bismillah Khan learnt to play the shehnai in the city's temples and along the riverbanks and is remembered for being an integral part of Varanasi's musical heritage.

AR Rahman shared, "In Varanasi, after Jhaala, we're going to perform Sufi songs - in a way that isn't confined to one religion. If you know about Bismillah Khan Sahib and his contribution to the world, people everywhere know where he's from. This brings a sense of friendship and shared spirituality between religions. Hopefully, this will be the peace concert that people want".

About NDTV Good Times

From celebrations to challenges, from history unfolding to the extraordinary in the everyday, NDTV has remained at the heart of the India story.

That legacy now extends into an exciting new dimension - live concerts and immersive cultural experiences with the launch of NDTV Good Times.

The idea of culture, of experiences, is changing in the new India - immediate in presence, defined by connection, and laced with collective energy. Across the world, the live entertainment and experiences space has evolved into a powerful cultural force - shared, remembered, and seamlessly woven into collective identity. With one of the youngest populations and a cultural appetite that is bold, diverse, and global in outlook, the stage is set for India to shape its moment.

NDTV Good Times will present iconic artistes across multiple cities, curating evenings that promise to transcend performance and become true occasions of celebration.