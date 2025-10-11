AR Rahman On Whether AI Is A Threat To Artists: "We Are In A Situation Where We Need Rules"

Artificial intelligence and its impact on professions in the entertainment industry have become a hot topic in recent years. Now, music composer AR Rahman has shared his thoughts on AI.

In an interview with Shruti Haasan on NDTV Goodtimes' Soundscape, Rahman talked about how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the creative landscape of music. He emphasised the need to get strict rules in place to protect artists and their work.

Rahman said, "We are in a situation where we need rules now. Not everybody can access someone else's identity and then distort it. It is now very, very important to set rules, and in a way, where creative people get freedom to do extraordinary things, at the same time, don't get to steal from other people's identity."

Earlier, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar offered a more guarded perspective on AI. He argued that in its present form, AI cannot truly replace the creative instinct and subconscious that fuel art.

"I must say that if there is a choice between AI and natural stupidity, then I would choose AI. But having said that, AI is still crawling, it is in its humble beginnings. We cannot imagine what will happen after five or ten years, but at the moment, AI is no threat to creativity. It can write letters for you, maybe to the municipal corporation if you have a complaint, or help you draft an official note. But as far as creativity is concerned, that's a different matter. I will never say never, it might happen one day. Thankfully, I have escaped from that time," Javed Akhtar said at the NDTV Yuva 2025.

He went on to explain why AI cannot yet match the human mind in art.

"The problem with AI is that it hasn't had a traumatic childhood. AI's mother didn't die when it was young. AI's girlfriend didn't leave it for another boy. AI has no subconscious, no deeply hurt memories or failed affairs. Creativity doesn't run only on logic, it also comes from pain, heartbreak, and experiences that no machine has."

The industry veteran believes that despite AI's rapid advancements, the core of music remains rooted in human emotions and experiences.

