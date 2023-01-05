Shah Rukh Khan's Post On Pathaan Co-Star Deepika Padukone's Birthday - A New Poster And Note

Deepika Padukone in Pathaan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

On Deepika Padukone's 37th birthday, Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster of the actress. He accompanied the poster with a note that read: "To my dearest Deepika Padukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights... happy birthday... Lots of love...Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Pathaan marks SRK and Deepika Padukone's fourth project together. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

Shah Rukh Khan shared this poster:

On Wednesday, during an #AskSRK session, a Twitter user asked SRK to describe his co-star Deepika Padukone in one word. To this, the superstar replied, "She is so nice it's unbelievable..."

She is so nice it's unbelievable... https://t.co/M8p3QsXtW6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

The actress was last seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra. The actress will star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also co-star with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in a project.

Deepika Padukone's 15-year-long career is an amalgamation of both hits as well as critically acclaimed films like Piku, "Padmaavat," Cocktail, Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal, among many others.