Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, Twinning And Winning, At The Airport

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pictured at the airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have jetted off on holiday. Earlier today, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, twinning in black outfits. Ranveer looked uber cool in a black jacket paired with a white t-shirt and black pants, while Deepika was seen in a black dress layered with a long leather overcoat. Both wore white sneakers and black sunglasses. The couple walked hand-in-hand towards the entry gate and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Before leaving, Deepika said, "bye" to the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on January 1, Ranveer Singh dropped a cryptic video on his Instagram handle. The clip is from the 1994 classic film Forrest Gump in which everyone is celebrating the New Year except a character named Lieutenant Dan. "I feel you, Lieutenant Dan. #HappyNewYear," read his caption.

Here have a look:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. The movie failed to impress the audience and critics. His earlier release Jayeshbhai Jordaar was also not well received by the audience and critics. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone had a fairly good year as her film Gehraiyaan received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Also, her songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan were well received by the audience. This year, the actress has one release which is Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. It is scheduled to release on January 25.