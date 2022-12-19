FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh Watched "Historic Moment" With Deepika Padukone In His Arms

A still from the video. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stole the limelight at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The couple were among the many celebs who attended the final match in Qatar between Argentina and France. The actor shared many posts on his Instagram stories, but what grabbed our attention was their adorable moment as they nervously watched the nail-biting match. In the video, he can be seen hugging Deepika from behind. Later, the couple can be seen celebrating (Argentina's big win against France) while Ranveer chants, "Oh my god, oh my god..." as Deepika hugs him. Sharing the video, the actor captioned it as "The historic moment." Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy after 36 years. Check out the post below:



He also shared an adorable picture of them happily posing for the camera. Deepika looks stunning in a black ensemble and is sporting red lipstick, while Ranveer opts for an all-red ensemble. Sharing a photo, he wrote, "Asli trophy to mere hath mein hai. (The real trophy is in my hand.) He added, "So glad and grateful that we witnessed this together." Take a look below:



Ranveer Sing is "bursting with pride" as Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar on Sunday. The actor shared two posts on his Instagram stories expressing his happiness as the actress "sparkles" on the "world's biggest stage." In the first video, Deepika can be seen opening the case with former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas. He captioned the video as "Bursting with pride. That's my baby!"

In another video, she can be seen clapping while Iker shows the trophy and in the background, we can hear Ranveer shouting: "Love you Deepu, love you!" He captioned the video as "Just check her out! Sparkling on the world's biggest stage!" Check out the posts below:



One with football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Ranveer captioned the picture as "The Phenom," followed by a fire emoticon. Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Cirkus.