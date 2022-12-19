Wayne Rooney Asked Shah Rukh Khan 'Who Is Pathaan?' SRK's Reply

A fan club shared this picture. (courtesy: @teamsrkfc)

Shah Rukh Khan promoted his upcoming film Pathaan ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 finale match between Argentina and France in Qatar. The actor was joined by former footballer, Wayne Rooney. During their fun interaction, the superstar answered Wayne Rooney's million-dollar question, "Who is Pathaan?" and also made the footballer do his trademark hug pose. Wayne asked SRK about his character, "Who is Pathaan?" and added, "Is he similar to anyone in football?" To this, the actor replied, "I'm not saying this because you are here. Honestly I will tell you who Pathaan is. Pathaan is the guy you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution."

Shah Rukh Khan added, "For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy." Check out the viral clip from the panel conversation below:

Shah Rukh Khan and Wayne Rooney struck the actor's trademark hug pose, but first, Shah Rukh did Wayne's signature pose. Soon after the photo was posted on Twitter, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "King of the world," while others dropped fire emoticons. Check out the viral clip and a photo below:

The legends doing the signature pose.#Pathaan#FIFAFinalWithPathaanpic.twitter.com/CfyzGXwFAt — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) December 18, 2022

He is so warm 🥺🥺❤️‍🔥pic.twitter.com/MqNJG9pQkd — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday held an Ask SRK session on Twitter and answered a question asked by his fan, "Who are you supporting in World Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK." To this, the actor replied, "Arre yaar (friend) the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also." Check out the tweet below:

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is slated to hit the theatres next year on January 25.