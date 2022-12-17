Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Question About Pathaan's Fate: 'I Am Not In The Business Of Predictions'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, who has a super busy schedule what with the promotions of Pathaan, managed to scoop some time out and did an interactive #AskSRK session with fans on Twitter on Saturday evening. The actor answered a variety of questions ranging from his upcoming film Pathaan to his family, and life in general. One reply in particular stood out the most. When a Twitter user asked SRK: "What's your prediction for first day of Pathaan?" The superstar replied: "I am not in the business of predictions... I am in the business of entertaining you and to make you smile." Mic drop.

See SRK's reply here:

I am not in the business of predictions...I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile... https://t.co/sYpMggvtZq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

We have curated some of the best tweets from Shah Rukh Khan's session with fans. Take a look:

NO #AskSRK session is complete without a mention of Salman Khan. When asked what his favourite Salman Khan film is, SRK wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan https://t.co/NxL2Mugt7H — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan also listed some of his other favourite films.

Lots of them Shawshank Redemption, mad mad mad world, some of the mission impossible series, scent of a woman....many more https://t.co/ZJSGWUkj7A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

SRK's experience of working with John Abraham in Pathaan summed up: "John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don't get hurt....known him for a long time and was lovely working with him."

John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don't get hurt....known him for a long time and was lovely working with him. https://t.co/25tzyxgG9a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Just peak SRK humour at its best.

Bana toh do kitni baar banaoon?? https://t.co/2j7reFuuKA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

When asked about his next film Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan wrote this.

Arre yeh wali toh ho jaaye pehle... https://t.co/TGwgkHTgQL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

The "naughtiest kid in the family" is well, SRK himself ( by his own admission).

I think it's me.... https://t.co/FfwuCz9Z9C — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Asked about "lessons for people in their 30s," SRK's epic reply : "Oh oh I passed that milestone long time ago...so don't remember much sorry."

Oh oh I passed that milestone long time ago...so don't remember much sorry https://t.co/HDXn43BQPT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan has multiple film releases lined up. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also star in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan made a few cameo appearances in films this year. He had a special appearance in Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and also in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. SRK has also been fairly active as a producer in the last few years. He co-produced Darlings, which marked Alia Bhatt's debut as a film producer.