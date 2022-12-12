Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan Smitten By Deepika Padukone. Who Can Blame Him?

A still from the video. (courtesy: YRF)

Finally, the makers have unveiled the first song Besharam Rang fromPathaan. The track features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a never-seen-before look, and their sizzling chemistry is top-notch. Composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar, the track opens to Spanish lyrics as we see Deepika, in yellow swimwear, jump into a pool. After a few minutes, Deepika starts dancing (to Hindi lyrics) while Shah Rukh, standing near the pool, looks on. Towards the end, Shah Rukh joins Deepika, and together they dance to rhythmic beats.

Besharam Rang is a peppy song and seems like one of the best dancing tracks of the year. After watching the song, it seems the visuals that were leaked on the Internet earlier this year were from this track, such as Shah Rukh sporting long hair and his chiselled abs. Also, Deepika's stunning yellow beachwear look.

Soon after the video was posted on YouTube, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "What a beautiful composition, she is singing like a gazal and such a musical with this, kudos to Shilpa Rao and Vishal, Sheykhar, this song is Giving feeling of gazal and at the same time it is a party pop song," while another wrote, "As beautiful Deepika is looking in this song, you simply can't deny the fact that it is Shilpa's vocals which takes the cake overall. What a banger of a song!"

Watch Besharam Rang below:

Shah Rukh Khan also shared the song on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Seeing her, you know...beauty is an attitude....#BesharamRang song is here." Check out the post below:

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.