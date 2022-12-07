On New Poster Of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Fans Request Makers To Release The First Song

YRF shared this picture. (courtesy: @yrf)

Makers of Pathaan are keeping the fans hooked by sharing new posters from the movie. Speaking of which, Yash Raj Films' official Twitter handle shared a brand new poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a new look. In the poster, Shah Rukh is sporting long hair and sunglasses. The text on the poster read, "Apni Kursi Ki Peti Baandh Lo (Fastened you seatbelt)." Sharing the post, the caption read, "Get. Set. Boom! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Soon after the post was shared, excited fans flooded the comment section, requesting the makers to release the song.

A user wrote, "Song when," while another wrote, "Release the songs asp #pathaanfirstdayfirstshow." Another user wrote, "Pathaan release song date anounce kre jaldi se."

Every day, Pathaan makers share new posters. On Tuesday, YRF shared a new poster in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen with a gun in an all-black outfit. The post read, "He always gets a shotgun to the fight! Pathaan. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and john Abraham in lead roles. It will mark Shah Rukh's first full-fledged film after the 2018 movie Zero. The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films will release next year.