AR Rahman's Pic With Shah Rukh Khan Is Winning The Internet: 'Two Kings,' Say Fans

AR Rahman shared this picture. (courtesy: arrahman)

AR Rahman has treated his Insta family to a picture of him with superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the Red Sea Film Festival held in Jeddah. In the image, both are twinning in black outfits as they happily pose for the camera on the red carpet. AR Rahman performed at the film festival, while superstar Shah Rukh attended the event as a guest. He also shared two single photos from his performance. Sharing the photos, the Oscar inning-singer wrote, "Thank you Red Sea Film Festival Jeddah for being such an amazing host! All of us loved being there," followed by a purple heart. Soon after he shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "God (heart eyes emoticons) two kings," while another wrote, "Two game changers in 1 frame."

Here have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping busy with his upcoming projects. A few days ago, he wrapped up the Dunki schedule in Saudi Arabia and shared a video updating his fans about the location. Also, he thanked the Ministry Of Culture of Saudi Arabia for "spectacular locations, amazing arrangements and the warm hospitality." Sharing the post, Shah Rukh wrote, "A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth..."

Here have a look:

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan with Deepika Padukoen and John Abraham. A while ago, the makers treated the fans to a new poster from the film. The poster was shared on the official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films, and the caption read, "Get. Set. Boom! Celebrate Pathaan with YRF 50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Here have a look:

Get. Set. Boom! 🔥

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. https://t.co/N2hAejQtY8pic.twitter.com/2wkfHMlA9I — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara.