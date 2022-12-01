When Rajinikanth Watched AR Rahman's Virtual Reality Film Le Musk

Rajinikanth with AR Rahman (L), Rajinikanth watching a film. (courtesy: arrahman)

Rajinikanth recently watched AR Rahman's virtual reality film Le Musk, pictures from which the Academy Award winning composer shared on his social media handle. AR Rahman shared a picture of the legendary actor watching the film. "Check who is watching Le Musk Superstar Rajinikanth," AR Rahman captioned the post. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's filmmaker daughter Aishwaryaa also posted a picture of her dad with AR Rahman. In a separate shot, she can be seen posing with the duo. "When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason ..you are blessed and of course they are the best! AR Rahman Sir and Appa," she wrote.

In the comments section of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's post, her cousin and composer Anirudh Ravichander dropped heart emojis. "Living Legends," read another comment. "2 Superstars," added another fan. "It's Titans of South film industry for you," read another comment from a fan.

This is what Aishwaryaa Rajinkanth posted:

AR Rahman shared this post:

Meanwhile, AR Rahman And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are working together on Lal Salaam, which is being directed by Aishwaryaa. A few day ago, AR Rahman posted this video and he wrote: "Jamming with the most promising female director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for Lal Salaam in Mumbai."

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The actor's next project is titled Jailer.