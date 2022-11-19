Watch: Rajinikanth On The Sets Of Jailer

A still from Sun Pictures video. (courtesy: sunpictures)

The makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer shared a glimpse of the superstar from the film's sets and his fans can't keep calm. On Friday, the official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures, which is also the producer of the film, shared a 15 seconds BTS (Behind The Scene) Video of the actor. In the video, a few quick glimpses of the actor can be seen. The video ends with Rajinikanth sitting in style. Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote, "Here's a glimpse of Superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of Jailer." The video went viral on Twitter with many retweets and likes. Fans dropped fire emojis in the post's comment section.

Check out Rajinikanth's BTS video here:

Rajinikanth's film reportedly is scheduled for April 2023. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "If the shoot concludes as per the schedule chalked out at present, Jailer will be the big Tamil New Year release for Kollywood. The idea is to release in on April 14, 2023, and the team is confident that Rajinikanth and Nelson will deliver wholesome entertainment. Jailer follows the storytelling template of a typical Nelson Dilipkumar film i.e comedy and thrill, but has all the right ingredients to celebrate Rajinikanth on the big screen."

The film, directed by Nelson, also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in important roles. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh.