Pathaan New Poster: Nobody Has Shah Rukh Khan's Level Of Swag

SRK in Pathaan. (courtesy: yrf)

The makers of Pathaan surprised fans with a brand new poster from the film on Tuesday. The poster features SRK in an all new look. The actor can be seen intensely looking at the camera with a gun in his hand. The picture features SRK with his hair pulled back, dressed in a black OOTD. The poster was shared on the official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films and the caption on the post read: "He always gets a shotgun to the fight! Pathaan. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Check out the tweet here:

He always gets a shotgun to the fight! #Pathaan

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/yFUyy2aMpr — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 6, 2022

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan posted a poster in which he features alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and he captioned it: "Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein (Seatbelts fastened? So let's go then). #55DaysToPathaan. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Pathaan is unarguably one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside SRK.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham's first collaboration. It will be Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 4th project together. The duo have earlier worked together in films like Happy New Year and Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut.