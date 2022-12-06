Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Left These Comments On Aryan's 'Can't Wait To Say Action' Post

Aryan Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: ___aryan___)

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to enter the entertainment world. Aryan shared an update on his Instagram handle about his first project with Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. He revealed that he completed the writing of his first project. Aryan shared a picture that shows the script and a clapboard with "Red Chillies Entertainment" written on it. It seems Aryan is set to enter the film industry as a director, as in the caption, he wrote, "Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action (camera emoticon). Soon after he shared the post, his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan cheered for him in the comment section.

Father Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Wow....thinking...believing....dreaming done, now onto dare....wish you the best for the first one. It's always special...." Mom Gauri Khan commented, "Can't wait to watch," followed by the heart eyes emoticon.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's industry friends also flooded the comment section. Maheep Kapoor wrote, "can't wait Aryan," followed by a heart emoticon. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Wooooo." Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Congratulations !!!!! Lots of love." Sikandar Kher dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Aryan Khan is the elder son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. They are also parents to daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, and son AbRam.

Aryan Khan doesn't post frequently but whenever he does, he makes it count. A few months ago, he shared dashing pictures from a photoshoot. Soon after he shared the post, his comment section was flooded with comments. Sister Suhana Khan wrote star eyes emoticons. Mom Gauri Khan wrote, "My boy... love love love," while father Shah Rukh Khan commented, "Looking really good!!...and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father....speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!" n

Red Chillies Entertainment is established by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan.