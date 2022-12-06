Pics: Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Gang Lit Up Manish Malhotra's Birthday Party

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned 56 on Monday and he did it in style. He hosted a birthday party for his closest industry friends. The guestlist included Gauri Khan, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal, Janhvi and sister Khushi Kapoor, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor among other celebs. Kareena Kapoor and sister Karisma, friends Malaika Arora and Amrita arrived at the party together and they happily posed for the paparazzi at the venue. Gauri Khan arrived solo.
See pictures from the party here:
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, who have been friends with Manish Malhotra for the longest time, pictured at the party.
Gauri Khan looked stunning in black.
Kriti Sanon was pretty in pink.
Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal were all smiles at the party.
Sara Ali Khan arrived fashionably late.
Strike a pose like sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
Sonali Bendre also received an invite.
Karan Johar was dressed in his quirky best.
We also spotted Pooja Hegde and Sophie Choudry at the bash.
Hello there, Sidharth Malhotra.
Maheep Kapoor and husband Sanjay Kapoor at the party.
Manish Malhotra, a popular name in the Indian fashion circuit, has styled for films like Rangeela, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, among many, many others. Bollywood stars like Kajol and Kareena Kapoor swear by his designs.