Mumbai Was Painted Red When Tamannaah Bhatia Arrived In A Glittering Red <i>Saree</i> At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Mumbai Was Painted Red When Tamannaah Bhatia Arrived In A Glittering Red Saree At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Tamannaah Bhatia walks the festive path stylishly in a red shimmery saree

Tamannaah Bhatia Is A Glittering Fashion Treat In A Shimmery Red Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia's scene-stealing moments in beautiful sarees is evidence that the actress loves to embrace ethnic couture. With Diwali around the corner, Tamannaah Bhatia is truly lighting up our festive days with her stunning looks. With the calendar brimming with back-to-back festivals, it feels the right time to take some notes from the actress. Tamannaah yet again looked like a fashion treat with her put-together look at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. Doused in sequins, her glittering red saree was a solid standout. The draped the shimmery number with a velvet plunging neckline blouse that simply matched the aesthetic. Her style statement was complete with minimal accessories ad a pink-toned makeup look.

Tamannaah Bhatia has never failed to serve traditional opulence with her incredible saree-torial style. Etched with elegant elements, Tamannaah's stunning sarees are always a fashion treat. Previously, the actress slipped into a beautiful Jayanti Reddy number that was a lesson in couture done right. Her beautiful classic Banarasi saree was paired with an embroidered blouse. The black and bronze saree looks just perfect to make heads turn at a Diwali party. Teamed up with well contoured cheeks, wispy lashes and dark glossy lips, Tamannaah's festive look ticked all the boxes.

