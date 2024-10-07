Tamannaah Bhatia's Radiant Yellow Floral <i>Sharara</i> Set Is A Festive Floral Feast

Tamannaah Bhatia has a fashion trajectory of her own and often, a mix of statement-making pieces rule that. From her high-octane red carpet fashion to acing quiet luxury, skimming through her social media will only leave you impressed with some fashion inspiration. With festivities approaching, the actress is tapping into the festive fashion sphere as well. Tamannaah Bhatia is no stranger to the rules of festive fashion and her latest look is proof enough. The actress is perfectly owning the season in her radiant floral style. She picked a beautiful yellow floral sharara set from the shelves of Diyarajvvir. She paired a peplum top with flared sharara as she embraced the spirit of Navratri. She teamed it up with a traditional necklace and fresh, tinted glam to complete her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia's sartorial sensibilities are often dominated by rich, traditional silhouettes. Etched with the right feminine elements, her ethnic looks are often a lesson in doing festive style right. Previously, the actress turned to a beautiful Banarasi drape from the shelves of Jayanti Reddy. Her classic Banarasi saree featured gold zari work and was paired with an embroidered blouse. She exuded sheer opulence as she opted for traditional jewels to complete her look. With radiant glam and neat bun, Tamannaah is already setting the festive bar pretty damn high.

