Alaya Furniturewalla "Started The Diwali Season With A Lot Of Manish Malhotra Sparkle" In This Pink Saree

Alaya Furniturewalla sparkled more than usual in a pink Manish Malhotra saree

Read Time: 2 mins
Alaya Furniturewalla "Started The Diwali Season With A Lot Of Manish Malhotra Sparkle" In This Pink <i>Saree</i>
Alaya Started The Diwali Season With A Lot Of Sparkle In A Pink Manish Malhotra Saree

We absolutely love how Alaya Furniturewala is absolutely nailing the fashion game. And her latest look serves up a huge dose of festive inspiration. The actress, known for her obsession with fitness, has consistently shown us how to ace the fashion game. Alaya looked stunning in a pre-draped saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The pink hue piece was adorned with sequins in a unique pattern. She paired it with a matching halter bralette featuring a plunging neckline, embellished with dozens of sparkling stones that radiated glamour from every angle. Keeping her accessories minimal, Alaya opted for just a pair of sleek, small top earrings, allowing her outfit to shine. Her messy, open hairdo complemented her look perfectly, while her makeup was all about a dewy glam.

Looking for something trendy yet ethnic for the upcoming festive days? Take inspiration from Alaya Furniturewalla! Just a day ago, she stole the spotlight as the showstopper for the Fragments of Time showcase at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. She wore a stunning black floral cocktail gown for the event. The off-shoulder design featured a slanted thigh-high slit, elegantly enhanced by a scalloped border. To complete her look, Alaya paired the gown with dangler earrings and golden heels, adding an extra touch of glamour. 

In a recent photoshoot, Alaya Furniturewala wowed us with her stunning ethnic look, perfect for the festive season. The actress wore a gorgeous honey-hued lehenga from designer label Rianta, featuring intricate zardozi threadwork all over. She paired it with a pink sweetheart-neckline blouse, embellished with floral accents and charming tassels along the hemline.

