Whether "Training Hard Or Hardly Training" Alaya Furniturewalla's <i>Anantasana</i> Was Pure Perfection

Alaya Furniturewalla's consistency and dedication toward her fitness regime is truly commendable. She often updates her fans with glimpses of her rigorous workouts which serve major goals. In her latest Instagram entry, the actress was found flaunting her toned body in an all-black look. In the first picture, Alaya posed for the lens in a hips-flexing position. The next slide featured a video where the fitness enthusiast appeared to perform a yoga asana. While lying sideways on the floor, she masterfully lifted one leg and brought it down equally gracefully. This yoga pose is known as Anantasana. It helps in soothing lower back pain, tones the side waist area, strengthens hip flexors and glutes and improves flexibility around the hamstrings and inner thighs. Anantasana also increases concentration. It calms the mind and alleviates stress. Alaya's hilarious side note read, "Training hard or hardly training?”

Also Read: Like Alaya F, Groove Away The Monday Blues With A Fun Dance Exercise Routine

Alaya F is a true-blue fitness freak. Previously, she displayed excellent balance and patience by doing a headstand and then making a perfect landing on a gym ball. The actress began her exercise session by pulling off an effortless headstand. Without pausing for a moment, she rolled backward before getting back on her knees with the support of her hands. After taking a position, Alaya did a squat and then leaped onto the gym ball maintaining a superb equilibrium. “I was so surprised I got this combo on my first proper attempt that I started laughing once I stuck the ball landing. Some days there are no fails,” she captioned the post. The benefits of exercise involving the gym ball include building core stability, improving posture, flexibility and balance and enhancing back and spinal strength.

Before that, Alaya F carried out a Scorpion pose, aka Vrschikasana flawlessly. The actress was seen balancing on her palms. Next, she rolled her legs 180 degrees while maintaining the forearm position to add an element of challenge to the activity. Finally, Alaya returned to the starting point, showing her expertise in navigating through these strenuous exercises. Vrschikasana enhances strength and balance and improves digestion, posture, flexibility, and muscle strengthening.

Also Read: Alaya F's Flexible Forearm Stand and 180-Degree Leg Movement Is "Lifting Spirits"