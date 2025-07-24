Manish Malhotra Breaks The Norm At ICW 2025, Opts For A Couture Party Instead

Manish Malhotra, who is a leading name in the world of Indian couture and is Bollywood's favourite fashion designer, has made jaws drop once again.

For his upcoming presentation at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, which kickstarted in New Delhi on Wednesday, the renowned fashion designer is set to showcase a preview of his latest collection, along with a bonus of his all-time sartorial hits worn by the leading ladies and gentlemen in tinsel town. And, it won't be your regular fashion show.

Manish Malhotra is taking a fresh approach as far as this year's ICW is concerned. He is stepping away from the norm and will present his sartorial masterpieces at an exclusive cocktail-themed couture party.

Hyundai India Couture Week began on Wednesday July 24, 2025, in New Delhi and day one saw a showcase by celebrated designer Rahul Mishra.

According to Manish Malhotra's team, this cocktail-themed couture party is an exclusive, invite-only, closed door event.

What's more, the guests will be handpicked by Manish Malhotra and very sparingly put together by the designer himself. It will have a lot of big Bollywood names in attendance. Several A-listers from Bollywood are expected to make an appearance.

When it comes to his garments that will be on display, the couture party will have some of his iconic pieces, right from his Bollywood days to Met Gala along with a preview of his upcoming line.

Manish Malhotra last made waves in June when he designed a couture masterpiece for veteran cinema star Rekha or the special screening of Umraao Jaan's 4K restored re- release. The ensemble featured an angrakaha lehenga ensemble in glamourous hues of white and gold married together to perfection with romantic organza and silk tissue fabrics put to use.

Manish Malhotra, who is known for setting new trends whether it's fashion, jewellery, and films, is once again doing what he does best -- breaking the norm.

