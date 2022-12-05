Kareena Kapoor's Special Birthday Post For 'Forever Friend' Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has dropped a special birthday post for her "forever friend," Manish Malhotra. The ace designer is celebrating his 56th birthday today (December 5), and on this occasion, Kareena shares a monochrome picture in which both are happily posing for a selfie. Along with a photo, she wrote a sweet birthday note wishing Manish. The note read, "Happy birthday to my forever friend (heart emoticon) my amazing Manish (heart emoticon). Love you lots!" Check out the post below:

At midnight, Manish Malhotra celebrated his 56th birthday with mother and shared a photo on his Instagram. Sharing a happy picture, the designer wrote, "No better way to bring in my birthday than with my mother's blessings and her beside me," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Sonali Bendre wrote, "Happy birthday," Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday MM. Such a lovely pic! Tons of love! Stay blessed always !!" Karan Johar, cousin Punit Malhotra and Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, a few days ago she attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The actress shared many pictures from her Jeddah diaries. In the first post, Kareena looks stunning in a shimmery saree, while Saif looks dapper in a white tux. Check out the post below:

In another post, Kareena Kapoor can be seen in a beautiful gown, while Saif can be seen in a white ensemble. In the caption, she wrote, "Never feeling blue with my man...always wearing it..."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X.