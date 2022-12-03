From Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Jeddah Diaries. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan checked into Jeddah for the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival on Friday. Kareena Kapoor shared a picture-perfect moment with Saif Ali Khan and she captioned it: "Never feeling blue with my man...always wearing it." Kareena Kapoor was stunning as ever in a blue outfit from the shelves of Monique Lhuillier, while Saif opted for a classic white suit. For her second look, Kareena wore a sequined Sabyasachi saree and she slayed. Saif was dressed in formals. The pictures were shared by Kareena's stylist Tanya Ghavri.

See the picture shared by Kareena Kapoor:

A closer look at Kareena Kapoor's OOTD.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second look - equally impressive.

Just Kareena Kapoor being her stunning self.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 5 and Jeh, who they welcomed in February last year. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which released last month. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen on Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor's next project is Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film will release next year.