Kareena Kapoor's Movie Night Was About Harry Potter And 'Blurry Selfies'

Kareena Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

At Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's home in Mumbai, Fridays are for movie nights and “blurry selfies.” The actress, who is back from London after completing the shooting for Hansal Mehta's next, is making fun memories with her family. Kareena Kapoor posted two scenes from her home, depicting how her Friday night unfolded with her kids. In the first photo, we can see a Harry Potter film playing on a television in a room filled with books. The second image shows Taimur taking a blurry selfie with his mom in the background. It is too cute to miss. Sharing the first Stories, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Friday nights are for Harry Potter and….” She added, “Blurry selfies with ma boy. Friday night” for the last one.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Stories here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor was in London filming Hansal Mehta's murder mystery last week. She shared a heartwarming note on social media after wrapping the film schedule. The actress posted a couple of pictures, where she is seen feeding a piece of cake to the director and holding their film's clapboard. “As they say it's the journey never the destination…make it worthwhile,” Kareena wrote in the caption.





The film is special for Kareena Kapoor for more than one reason. It is her first project as a producer and first collaboration with Hansal Mehta.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she played the titular character's love interest. She garnered praise for her performance in the film. The actress has a couple of projects lined up now. Apart from Hansal Mehta's film, Kareena will make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X. The film will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor's new film titled The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.