Kareena Kapoor Comments On Sister-In-Law Alia Bhatt's Post: 'Raha Kapoor, Can I Hold You?'

Alia Bhatt with Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt revealed the name of her baby daughter in a super cute post on Thursday evening. Alia revealed that the name Raha was chosen by Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor. She captioned the post: "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all. Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun." In the comments section, Alia's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Raha Kapoor can I hold you? Can't wait." Priyanka Chopra, who will work with Alia in Jee Le Zaraa, added, "God bless Raha." Anushka Sharma also dropped heart emoji.

See Alia Bhatt's post here:

See Kareena Kapoor's comment here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's comment.

Alia Bhatt had announced the news of her baby's birth with this post.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of their recently released film Brahmastra. After dating for several years, they got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence Vastu. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor both have several films lined up. Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir will be seen in Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled film.