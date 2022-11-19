Kareena Kapoor Wraps London Schedule Of Hansal Mehta's Film. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

It's a wrap for Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor's murder mystery, which is inspired by true events. The actress, who will make her debut as a producer with this yet-to-be-titled film, shared a heartwarming note and some memorable pictures from the last day of the shooting in London. She had the “best team ever” on the sets of the forthcoming film. “As they say it's the journey never the destination…make it worthwhile,” Kareena wrote with a red heart icon alongside pictures of herself with the film's team. In the first photo, Kareena Kapoor is seen holding a clapboard having details about the film and the text “best team ever” written on it. Her smile says it all. The second snap features Hansal Mehta feeding a piece of cake to Kareena. This is their first film together.

In the last photograph, Kareena Kapoor and Hansal Mehta are seen posing with the rest of the cast and crew. The post received a whole lot of love from the actress' family and friends. Her cousin Zahan Kapoor, who worked with Hansal Mehta in Faraaz, commented: “Yahoooo (heart icons).” Saba Pataudi dropped clapping and heart-eye icons. Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora reacted to the pictures with clapping icons.

Kareena Kapoor has been sharing amazing pictures of herself from the sets of the film which is tentatively titled TBM. Though the makers have not revealed the full form yet, some reports suggest it is The Buckingham Murders.

Meanwhile, check out more pictures of Kareena Kapoor from the film's London diaries:

