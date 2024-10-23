Shraddha Kapoor Makes LOL Attempt To Escape Paparazzi By Taking Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan's Names

Like every year, fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party on Tuesday night. The star-studded event was attended by who's who of Bollywood, including Shraddha Kapoor. The actress looked stunning in a silver tissue saree, which she paired with a heart-shaped purse. Later in the night, the actress tried to make a quiet exit from the party but was enveloped by a crowd of paparazzi. In a shrewd attempt to divert the shutterbugs' attention, the actress pointed in the other direction and mentioned Shah Rukh Khan's name, believing that the paps would hurry to get a picture of the star, allowing her to make a quick exit.

In between all this, Shraddha approached the wrong car and attempted to change the subject by bringing up Salman Khan's name. Unfazed, the paparazzi maintained their focus on her by pointing out that Salman wasn't there. Shraddha was accompanied by Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. See the video here:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2. The film also featured Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree. After the immense success of the first two parts, the makers are now all set to work on the third instalment of the franchise. At a recent media event, Shraddha confirmed that Stree 3 is in the works. The actress revealed that director Amar Kaushik already has a story ready for the next movie. She said, "When Amar sir told me he had a story for Stree 3, I got very excited because I know it's going to be something amazing. I can't wait to hear what it's about.”

Talking about the success of the first two movies, Shraddha Kapoor said, "The kind of love and accolades the first part received were immense. It all started there. Hats off to the director, writer and producer for cracking a sequel. It's important not to make a sequel just for the sake of it - you need substance to bring people to theatres and earn genuine appreciation. They stayed true to how a sequel should be made and cracked the story of Stree 2. It had all the entertainment factors, brilliant actors and really entertaining dialogues. I believe it was a fabulous team effort. It was pure cinematic joy."

Apart from the Stree franchise, Shraddha Kapoor is also expected to be featured in a dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Click here to read in detail.