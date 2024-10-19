<i>Stree 3</i> Is In The Works, Confirms Shraddha Kapoor

The biggest blockbuster of the year, Stree 2 has minted lifetime earnings worth almost Rs 600 crore at the box office. While everyone loved the movie, it ended on a cliffhanger, leading to speculations of a sequel. At a recent media event, the film's protagonist Shraddha Kapoor confirmed that Stree 3 is in the works, much to the excitement of fans. She revealed that director Amar Kaushik already has a story ready for the third installment of the franchise. "When Amar sir told me he had a story for Stree 3, I got very excited because I know it's going to be something amazing. I can't wait to hear what it's about," Shraddha shared.

Speaking about her reaction when she first heard the script of Stree in 2018, Shraddha said, "When I heard the first part, I felt I hadn't come across a script like that before. It was based on an urban legend and I literally fell off the sofa while listening to it. I was so glad that they came to me. It was pure entertainment - I laughed at the dialogues and the scenes, and I loved playing this mysterious girl who comes and goes."

Looking back at the success of the first movie, Shraddha said, "The kind of love and accolades the first part received were immense. It all started there. Hats off to the director, writer and producer for cracking a sequel. It's important not to make a sequel just for the sake of it - you need substance to bring people to theatres and earn genuine appreciation. They stayed true to how a sequel should be made and cracked the story of Stree 2. It had all the entertainment factors, brilliant actors and really entertaining dialogues. I believe it was a fabulous team effort. It was pure cinematic joy."

Besides Shraddha, Stree 2 also featured Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

