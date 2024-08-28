<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Is At Rs 414 Crore (And Counting)

The box office numbers for Stree 2 have seen a significant dip on its second Wednesday. On day 14, the film, directed by Amar Kaushik, earned Rs 23 lakh, reported Sacnilk. So far, the horror-comedy has accumulated Rs 414.78 crore at the domestic box office. Released on August 15, Stree 2 features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie also features Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Raaz in important roles, with Varun Dhawan making a cameo appearance. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.



On Tuesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared how Stree 2 dominated the box office on the partial holiday of Janmashtmi. He wrote, “#Stree2 remains UNSTOPPABLE, capitalising on the partial holiday boost [#Janmashtami]... With no major release/s on the horizon, the path ahead looks clear for the film to march towards the ₹ 500 cr mark.”



The film critic continued, “The lack of significant competition is likely to solidify its dominance at the #BO, especially in mass-market regions.”



Taran Adarsh also highlighted the box office figures, “[Week 2] Fri 19.30 cr, Sat 33.80 cr, Sun 40.75 cr, Mon 20.20 cr. Total: ₹ 421.85 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#Stree2 remains UNSTOPPABLE, capitalising on the partial holiday boost [#Janmashtami]... With no major release/s on the horizon, the path ahead looks clear for the film to march towards the ₹ 500 cr mark.



The lack of significant competition is likely to solidify its dominance… pic.twitter.com/XwKmlN4VM0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2024



In an exclusive chat with NDTV's Abira Dhar, Aparshakti Khurana, who plays the role of Bittu in Stree 2, discussed the film's box office performance. He said, "When we were shooting, we knew we were doing something very nice and special and happy. But we did not know that the movie will touch 400 crores in just a week or we will get so much love from the people. It is such a happy vibe. I really pinch myself to believe this is where we have reached with the film. We knew we will do good numbers but this is unprecedented numbers."



Stree 2 locked horns with John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa, and Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's Khel Khel Mein at the box office.