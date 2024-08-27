Aparshakti Khurana To NDTV On Stree 2's Box Office Success: "We Knew We Will Do Good Numbers But..."

Stree 2 is having a dream run at the box office. The film, which released On August 15, has already breached the Rs 400 crore mark and is now on its way to 500. Aparshakti Khurana, who plays the role of Bittu in the franchise, spoke to NDTV about Stree 2 and his character receiving massive love from the audience. Speaking to NDTV's Abira Dhar, the Jubilee actor said, "When we were shooting, we knew we were doing something very nice and special and happy. But we did not know that the movie will touch 400 crores in just a week or we will get so much love from the people. It is such a happy vibe. I really pinch myself to believe this is where we have reached with the film. We knew we will do good numbers but this is unprecedented numbers."

Meanwhile, on Day 12, the horror comedy amassed ₹17 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, Stree 2's total box office collection stands at ₹ 401.55 crore. It is now inching towards the ₹450-crore club. On its second Monday (August 26), the film witnessed a "29.02 percent Hindi occupancy" at the theaters, the report added. Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree. Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Raaz also play key roles in the film.

Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared a report about Stree 2 on X (formerly Twitter). He mentioned that the Janmashtami festivities are “expected to further bolster” the film's prospects. “BLOCKBUSTER SUNDAY - 'STREE 2' JOINS ₹ 400 CR CLUB... Stree 2 RUNS RIOT on [second] Sunday. Cinemas across India - from multiplexes to single screens - witness outstanding occupancy, driving the overall total to ₹ 400 crore. Urban centres are performing exceptionally well, but it's the mass pockets that are truly in a league of their own. In fact, the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are witnessing this level of HYSTERIA after a long time. The holiday on [second] Monday [Janmashtami] is expected to further bolster its prospects,” he wrote.

Stree 2 released on Independence Day (August 15). The film witnessed a box office clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.