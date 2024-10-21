Shraddha Kapoor In Talks For A Dance Number In <i>Pushpa 2</i>: Report

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie will hit theatres on December 6. What if we tell you that Shraddha Kapoor will make a special appearance in the movie? Well, the Stree 2 star is expected to be featured in a dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rule, according to a report by 123Telugu. The report also mentioned that several actresses were considered for the special song, but eventually, the makers zeroed in on Shraddha. Previously, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun teamed up for an item number in the prequel Pushpa: The Rise. DSP's composition Oo Antava became a huge hit and gained massive recognition from fans across the country. If confirmed, Shraddha and Allu Arjun's collaboration is sure to become a smash hit.

In August, Pushpa 2: The Rule's makers shared a poster from the film on Instagram. It featured the film's lead actor Allu Arjun intensely looking sideways. His hair was styled in curls and his face was splashed with shades of red. Pushpa 2's production house Mythri Movie Makers shared the poster and wrote, "100 days to go for Pushpa 2 The Rule. Get ready for an iconic box office experience. The rule in cinemas on 6 December 2024."

The first part of Pushpa centred on power struggles against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The second instalment features the return of the stellar cast, which includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will pick up from the ending of the prequel. The film is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.