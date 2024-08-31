Allu Arjun's Fam-Jam With Wife Sneha Reddy, Kids Ayaan And Arha In The Mountains

Mountains called Allu Arjun and he obliged (obviously). The actor recently took a break from his shooting schedule and went to the mountains. He was accompanied by the usual suspects - his wife Sneha Reddy and their kids - Ayaan and Arha. Sneha recently shared a series of photos from their travel escapades on social media. In one of the pictures, Allu Arjun and his daughter are seen walking hand-in-hand. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sneha wrote, "Lost in the archives."

In March this year, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha completed 13 years of marital bliss. Like every year, Allu Arjun dropped mushy photos with his "cutie" Sneha Reddy on the special occasion. He dropped a photo on his Instagram story alongside a touching note. Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude for Sneha's unwavering support and the peace she brings into his life. In the picture, Allu Arjun sported an off-white bandhgala suit. Sneha, on the other hand, was dressed in a silver-hued suit. The Pushpa actor also shared an unseen photo from his wedding. The caption read, "Happy anniversary cutie. It's been 13 years now. I have finished because of your company. I draw energy from your tranquillity. Too many more till the end of time (sic)."

ICYDK: Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got engaged in 2010 and married in a grand ceremony in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ayaan in 2014. In 2016, they welcomed their daughter, Allu Arha.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule is all set to hit theatres on December 6. Aside from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. His upcoming projects also include Kortala Siva's directorial AA21, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's AA23 and ICON.