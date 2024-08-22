Chiranjeevi's 69th Birthday: Wishes From Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun

It's megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday today (August 22). He turns 69. Is it just us or do you think that he has stopped ageing? To mark the occasion, fans, including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Varun Konidela, have shared their warmest greetings for the cinema legend. Let us take a look at all the celebrity wishes, starting with Mahesh Babu. In a note posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “Happy birthday Chiranjeevi garu! Wishing you peace, great health, and continued success.”

Allu Arjun also dropped a simple yet sweet wish for his uncle on X. “Many happy returns of the day to our megastar Chiranjeevi garu,” he wrote.

Jr NTR wished the megastar a year filled with "joy, success, and good health." “A very happy birthday Chiranjeevi Garu. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success and good health,” he wrote in an X post.

Chiranjeevi's nephew, actor Varun Konidela shared an oh-so-adorable wish on Instagram. He posted a throwback picture in which a little Varun can be seen touching the feet of Chiranjeevi. “Thank you for teaching us to face every struggle with a smile, for being the shoulder to lean on, and for instilling in us the values of love. You've always been my biggest inspiration. Thank you for being you. Wish you a very happy birthday daddy. Love you,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

In terms of work, Chiranjeevi last appeared in Bhola Shankar, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. He will be next in the Telugu film Vishwambhara. The movie, written and directed by Mallidi Vasishta, also features Trisha Krishnan in a prominent role. Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan will be seen sharing screen space after 18 years for Vishwambhara. Earlier, they worked together in the 2006 cult classic Stalin.