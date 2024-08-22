Advertisement

Chiranjeevi's 69th Birthday: Wishes From Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun

Chiranjeevi celebrates 69th birthday today. He last appeared in Bhola Shankar

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Chiranjeevi's 69th Birthday: Wishes From Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun
Varun Konidela shared this image on Chiranjeevi's birthday. (courtesy: VarunKonidela)
New Delhi:

It's megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday today (August 22). He turns 69. Is it just us or do you think that he has stopped ageing? To mark the occasion, fans, including  Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Varun Konidela, have shared their warmest greetings for the cinema legend. Let us take a look at all the celebrity wishes, starting with Mahesh Babu. In a note posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “Happy birthday Chiranjeevi garu! Wishing you peace, great health, and continued success.”

Allu Arjun also dropped a simple yet sweet wish for his uncle on X. “Many happy returns of the day to our megastar Chiranjeevi garu,” he wrote.

Jr NTR wished the megastar a year filled with "joy, success, and good health." “A very happy birthday Chiranjeevi Garu. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success and good health,” he wrote in an X post. 

Chiranjeevi's nephew, actor Varun Konidela shared an oh-so-adorable wish on Instagram. He posted a throwback picture in which a little Varun can be seen touching the feet of Chiranjeevi. “Thank you for teaching us to face every struggle with a smile, for being the shoulder to lean on, and for instilling in us the values of love. You've always been my biggest inspiration. Thank you for being you. Wish you a very happy birthday daddy. Love you,” the actor wrote on Instagram. 

In terms of work, Chiranjeevi last appeared in Bhola Shankar, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. He will be next in the Telugu film Vishwambhara. The movie, written and directed by Mallidi Vasishta, also features Trisha Krishnan in a prominent role. Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan will be seen sharing screen space after 18 years for Vishwambhara. Earlier, they worked together in the 2006 cult classic Stalin.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Chiranjeevi, Birthday, Allu Arjun
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's In-Flight Reunion With Nani: "Sweetest Surprise Today"
Chiranjeevi's 69th Birthday: Wishes From Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun
Prabhas' Birthday Wish For <i>Salaar</i> Director Prashanth Neel: "Love You Sir"
Next Article
Prabhas' Birthday Wish For Salaar Director Prashanth Neel: "Love You Sir"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;