Kalki 2898 AD Gets A Big Shout Out From Chiranjeevi: 'Make The Flag Of Indian Cinema Fly Higher'

A poster of Kalki 2898AD. (courtesy: kalki2898AD)

Megastar Chiranjeevi gave the biggest shout out to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. In his latest X (earlier known as Twitter) entry, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Hearing fabulous reports about Kalki 2898 AD. Kudos to Nag Ashwin for your creative genius for making this mytho-sci-fi futuristic film with such stellar star cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan." He added in his post, "Hearty Congratulations to my favourite producer Ashwini Dutt garu, the passionate and courageous, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt and the entire team for this achievement. Dream on and make the flag of Indian cinema fly higher and higher."

Read Chiranjeevi's post here:

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who worked with Prabhas in the Baahubali series of films, and also had a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, wrote on X, "Loved the world-building of Kalki 2898 AD... It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings. Darling just killed it with his timing and ease... Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika. The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team for their unmatched efforts in executing it."

Vijay Deverakonda, who also features in a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, wrote on X, "Nagi, Prabhas Annaa, Vyjayanthi Films. I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power. Celebrating for you and God bless you. Respects to Amitabh Bachchan Sir, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan Sir, Kalki wouldn't be the same without you. Kalki 2898 AD will be remembered long after we are all gone."

The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on Thursday.