Kalki 2898 AD Gets A Shout Out From Suriya, SS Rajamouli And Other Stars: 'Climax Sequences Were Jaw-Dropping'

A poster of Kalki 2898AD. (courtesy: kalki2898AD)

It's Kalki 2898 AD release day and social media is bombarded with posts about the film. Stars across the Indian film industry, cheered for the sci-fi movie big time. Suriya, SS Rajamouli, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda and others gave shout outs to the Nag Ashwin-directed film. Suriya wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "Heartiest wishes for an all time blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. Set new milestones team! Nag Ashwin, Santhosh Narayanan, Amitabh Bachchan Sir, Kamal Haasan Sir, Ashwini Dutt, Sir, Deepika Padukone and my darling brother Prabhas and to the cast and crew."

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who worked with Prabhas in the Baahubali series of films, wrote on X, "Loved the world-building of Kalki 2898 AD... It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings. Darling just killed it with his timing and ease... Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika. The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team for their unmatched efforts in executing it."

Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD... It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings.

Darling just killed it with his timing and ease... Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika.

The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world.... — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 27, 2024

Vijay Deverakonda, who also features in a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, wrote on X, "Nagi, Prabhas Annaa, Vyjayanthi Films. I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power. Celebrating for you and God bless you. Respects to Amitabh Bachchan Sir, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan Sir, Kalki wouldn't be the same without you. Kalki 2898 AD will be remembered long after we are all gone."

Nagiiiii

Prabhas annaa @VyjayanthiFilms



I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power.



Celebrating for you and

God bless you



Respects to @SrBachchan sir, @deepikapadukone and @ikamalhaasan sir, #Kalki wouldn't be the same without... — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 27, 2024

Superstar Nani was also gave a shout out to the film on social media. "Internationally slick content oriented mythological futuristic sci fi mass Indian film from the Telugu land. Go watch Kalki 2898 AD. Proud of what Nagi, Prabhas anna, Vyjayanthi Movies and other stellar star cast had pulled off ," he wrote.

Internationally slick content oriented mythological futuristic sci fi mass Indian film from the Telugu land eppudaina chusara ?

Go watch #Kalki2898AD

Proud of what Nagi, Prabhas anna, vyjayanthi movies and other stellar starcast had pulled off — Nani (@NameisNani) June 26, 2024

SS Karthikeya shared his review for the film and wrote, "To conceive such a thought itself is mind-bending! Kudos to the team for bringing it to reality! Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Films. It was so exciting and refreshing to see Prabhas anna in this new avatar (Full BUJJIgadu vibes), and his transformation towards the end is just. Deepika and Amitabh sir elevated the film to another level. Can't wait to face the universal hero Kamal sir as the villain of the universe in the next chapter. The interval and climax sequences were jaw-dropping, making us root for more."

To conceive such a thought itself is mind-bending! Kudos to the team for bringing it to reality! @nagashwin7@VyjayanthiFilms#Kalki2898AD



It was so exciting and refreshing to see Prabhas anna in this new avatar (Full BUJJIgadu vibes), and his transformation towards the end is... — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) June 27, 2024

The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on Thursday.