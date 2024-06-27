Kalki 2898 AD: SS Rajamouli To Mrunal Thakur, Expect To See These Stars In Cameos

Stills from Kalki 2898 AD.

The day has finally arrived. The much-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD hit theatres on Thursday (June 27). Headlined by Prabhas, the film is directed by Nag Ashwin and features a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Adding to this stellar lineup, Nag Ashwin has packed Kalki 2898 AD with numerous surprises for the audience. The filmmaker has enlisted several well-known stars for cameo appearances. Spoiler alert (Read at your own risk).

In addition to its prominent cast, with industry giants like Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in major roles, the film also features Anna Ben, Shobhana, Pasupathy and others. But that's not all. Nag Ashwin has pulled out all the stops to elevate his latest film. South superstars Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma have made special cameo appearances. Social media is buzzing with clips from the film's screening, showing glimpses of these stars. Additionally, Keerthy Suresh has dubbed for the character Bujji in the film.

Jakkanna @ssrajamouli

10 Years anta🫡🫡

inthaki minchina rotha em undhi ra ayya@nagashwin7 neeku dandam ra dootha #Kalkipic.twitter.com/riKYtyqV7k — 𝖺𝗋𝖾𝗒 𝖣𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗉𝗎𝗎𝗎 (@TheDileep7) June 26, 2024

Projected to earn over Rs 120 crore in India and Rs 60 crore overseas, totalling over Rs 180 crore on its first day, Kalki 2898 AD is all set for a spectacular box-office opening. According to Sacnilk, the film is expected to reach Rs 200 crore on its opening day. The film has already garnered around Rs 21.17 crore (India nett) on its first day across all languages. If Nag Ashwin's film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, achieves the Rs 200 crore mark on day one, it will become the third Indian movie, following RRR and Baahubali 2, to reach this milestone.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.