1 Year Of <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i>: "If They Were Ever To Ask..." Amitabh Bachchan Says He Is Open To A Sequel If The Makers Want Him Back

Kalki 2898 AD completed a year yesterday, June 27, 2025. Amitabh Bachchan who essayed the role of Ashwattham, took to his official X account to celebrate the milestone. He also mentioned how privileged he was to be in the first part, and is open to the sequel if the makers would have him.

Kalki 2898 AD celebrated the 1-year milestone of their film's release yesterday.

Amitabh Bachchan was hailed for his performance as Ashwattham in the film.

He shared an X post, which read, "My honoured privilege to be asked to be a part of it...one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films and the elders that ran and connected with it. Ever to be a part of it any day again, IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK...."

my honoured privilege to be asked to be a part of it .. one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films and the elders that ran and connected with it .. ever to be a part of it any day again , IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK .. https://t.co/QkJWGqxYYk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 27, 2025



About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's Telugu mythological sci-fi film was one of his most ambitious projects yet. Other than Big B, the film also had Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of a dystopian future, it was the first film in the Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Nag Ashwin had shared details of Kalki 2898 AD's sequel that it is set to go on floors in December 2025, at the re-release event of his debut directorial Yevade Subramanyam.

Nag Ashwin had also said, "The second part will have more of Prabhas, as it will be majorly centred around the Karna and Ashwatthama characters."

The sequel will largely focus on Kamal Haasan's character Supreme Yaskin.

