Amitabh Bachchan Mourns <i>Don</i> Director Chandra Barot's Death: "Another Sad Moment, He Was A Family Friend"

Amitabh Bachchan has paid a homage to his Don director Chandra Barot, who died on Sunday morning following a seven-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was 86.

Amitabh Bachchan, 82, shared a tribute on his personal blog for the filmmaker with whom he worked on the 1978 blockbuster Don.

In his post, the screen icon called Chandra Barot more than a family friend whose loss was difficult for him to put in words.

"Another and another sad moment.. Dear dear friend and my director of DON - Chandra Barot passed away this morning.. It is difficult to put into words the loss.. we worked together yes, but he was more a family friend than any else.. I can only pray," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

Chandra Barot, The OG Don Director

Chandra Barot made his directorial debut with Don, a project that came to life after actor-producer Nariman Irani faced financial trouble following the failure of Zindagi Zindagi (1972).

To help Irani, Barot and his team took on the project and brought in writers Salim-Javed, whose script had been previously rejected by leading names like Dev Anand, Dharmendra and Jeetendra.

Following Don, Barot directed the Bengali films Aashrita (1989) and Pyar Bhara Dil (1991). However, several of his other projects-including Boss and Neil Ko Pakadna... Impossible, remained incomplete or unreleased.

His legacy lived on through the Don franchise, which expanded years later. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan starred in a reimagined version of Don, after director Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment bought the rights to the 1978 movie.

Farhan Akhtar, who is set to direct the third installment of Don, paid tribute to Chandra Barot on Instagram. His post read, "Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family."

