To "Newest Mommy" Parineeti Chopra, A Sweet Birthday Wish From Husband Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra turned a year older today, October 22, and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, marked the special day with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Raghav's Adorable Message To Parineeti

Raghav's post featured four unseen pictures that perfectly reflected the couple's joy and love. In the first photo, Parineeti can be seen bursting into laughter as Raghav kisses her baby bump.

Another photo shows him resting his ear on her belly. The other two images show the couple happily posing together in a lush garden setting.

Sharing the photos, Raghav wrote, "Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town. What an incredible journey it's been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy."

A Mother's Emotional Note

Parineeti's mother, Reena Chopra, also shared a heartfelt birthday note for her daughter on Instagram.

Posting an adorable throwback picture from Parineeti's childhood, she wrote, "The baby who not so long ago was being held in our arms is now cradling her own! Can there be a better birthday and a better gift for you, my little one! Seeing you transition so seamlessly into your new role makes us so proud of the person you are and have become!"

She continued, "Your honesty, warmth, and truckloads of love that you hold within your heart is so lavishly given to all continues to amaze us everyday! Happy Birthday @parineetichopra and we can only wish you all the happiness and the best of the best in life! We love you so so much!"

Parineeti And Raghav Welcome Their First Child

On Sunday, the couple announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. Parineeti and Raghav shared an adorable message that read, "He's finally here. Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before. Arms full, hearts are fuller."

They added, "First we had each other, now we have everything."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a dreamy Udaipur wedding in September 2023, attended by close friends, family, and several political dignitaries. The couple revealed their pregnancy in August this year.

ALSO READ: Why Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Believe They Would Not "Fare Well" On Dating Apps