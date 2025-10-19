Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Welcome First Child, A Baby Boy: "Our Hearts Are Fuller"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome their first child, a baby boy.

What's Happening

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the good news on Sunday.

The couple shared a post that read, "He's finally here. Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before. Arms full, hearts are fuller."

"First we had each other, now we have everything," they added.

Background

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced their pregnancy in August this year.

The couple got married in September 2023 in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by family members, close friends, and political dignitaries.

The couple dated for several months before officially confirming their relationship earlier that year.

Recently, Parineeti also announced the revamp of her YouTube channel, where she plans to interview people from different walks of life in a fun, conversational format. The first guest on her new series was her husband, Raghav Chadha.

ALSO READ: Why Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Believe They Would Not "Fare Well" On Dating Apps