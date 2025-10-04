Why Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Believe They Would Not "Fare Well" On Dating Apps

The latest guest on Parineeti Chopra's YouTube podcast was her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. From discussing their relationship to sharing their thoughts on love and marriage, the couple also tackled an AI-generated question about whether they would be able to survive on a dating app.

One of the AI-generated questions that Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra faced was whether they would last on a dating app.

Parineeti Chopra had a hilarious response as she said, "I'm not sure, I don't think so. I believe we wouldn't fare well on dating apps because our level of trust is non-existent; we tend to question everything."

Parineeti Chopra On Love After Marriage

In an interesting twist of events, Raghav Chadha ended up asking questions to Parineeti Chopra.

One of them was about the actress's take on love after marriage.

Parineeti replied, "Everything I've learned about love after marriage comes from you. Raghav is quite straightforward and emotionally stable, while I tend to be more like a volcano - I erupt from time to time. I struggle with patience and feel the need to express all my emotions. However, after marriage, I've realised that love involves patience, respect, and is not about being self-centred. You've managed to soothe me without ever giving me a lecture. Observing your patience makes me feel remorseful about some of my actions, inspiring me to improve myself."

Raghav was touched as he smiled and said, "Very sweet."

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Pregnancy Announcement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently shared the good news through a joint social media post. Her post included a picture showing a glimpse of a cake with "1+1=3" written on it.

The second slide featured a video of the parents-to-be walking hand in hand.

The caption read, "Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

