Priyanka Chopra Calls Parineeti Chopra's Baby Boy "The Most Precious Gift" In Her Heartfelt Birthday Message

As Parineeti Chopra turned a year older today, October 22, she received a warm birthday wish from her cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a collage of pictures with Parineeti along with a special message, "Happy Birthday Tisha! This birthday month brought you the most precious gift, and I can't wait to see all the joy and love he brings into your life!"

Recently, Priyanka also congratulated Parineeti and Raghav Chadha on the birth of their son.

On October 19, Parineeti and Raghav announced the arrival of their baby boy via a joint note.

They posted a heartfelt message that read, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything." The couple signed off with, "With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav."

As soon as they shared the good news, fans and members of the film industry and political fraternity flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new parents in town.

Her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, also took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for Parineeti.

"Happy birthday to the newest and best mummy in town! What an incredible journey it's been - from girlfriend to wife to mother of our little boy @parineetichopra," he wrote.

Raghav also shared a few pictures in which Parineeti can be seen proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Parineeti married Raghav in September 2023 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

ALSO READ: To "Newest Mommy" Parineeti Chopra, A Sweet Birthday Wish From Husband Raghav Chadha