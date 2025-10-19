Priyanka Chopra Shares Joy As Cousin Parineeti And Raghav Chadha Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have entered a new chapter in their lives as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The joyful news has sparked warm wishes across social media, with Parineeti's cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra among the first to send her love to the new parents.

What's Happening

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to share Parineeti and Raghav's announcement post, expressing her happiness with a simple yet heartfelt message.

"Congratulations," she wrote, tagging Parineeti, Raghav, and their family members Reena and Pawan Chopra, while sending love to them all.

Parineeti and Raghav announced their son's arrival on Sunday with an adorable message that read, "He's finally here. Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before. Arms full, hearts are fuller."

They added, "First we had each other, now we have everything."

Background

The couple revealed their pregnancy in August this year, following their beautiful Udaipur wedding in September 2023. Their intimate yet grand ceremony was attended by close friends, family members, and several political dignitaries.

Parineeti recently announced a revamp of her YouTube channel, where she plans to host fun and candid conversations with guests from different walks of life.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently filming SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and has wrapped up the second season of her spy series Citadel.