Diwali 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars Extend Wishes On The Festival Of Lights

Bollywood personalities and celebrities from the South film industry extended warm wishes to fans

Read Time: 2 mins
Diwali 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars Extend Wishes On The Festival Of Lights
New Delhi:

Indians, all over the world, are celebrating Diwali today, October 20. On this special occasion, Bollywood personalities and celebrities from the South film industry extended warm wishes to fans.

Let us take a look at the posts:

Amitabh Bachchan uploaded a couple of photos on X on Diwali. In the first snap, the Bollywood megastar waved at a sea of fans gathered outside his residence. The other picture featured a group of diyas.

“Many many happy wishes for Diwali,” he wrote.

Har muskaan se roshan ho yeh toyahar. (May this festival be illuminated by every smile). Wishing you love, light and laughter this Diwali,” read Akshay Kumar's heartfelt Diwali greeting.

Joining the bandwagon was Hrithik Roshan, who wrote, “Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people.”

Superstar Rajinikanth kicked off his Diwali festivities in true Thalaiva style. He stepped out of his Chennai residence, Poes Garden, to greet fans personally. The 74-year-old, dressed in a white kurta and veshti, folded his hands and waved at his admirers who wished him a Happy Diwali. He even accepted their gifts warmly with a smile.

A video of Rajinikanth's heartfelt Diwali celebration was posted by news agency PTI on X.

Have a look here:

Soha Ali Khan posted a million-dollar photo with the Kapoor family on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing the frame were Soha's husband-actor Kunal Kemmu, Alia Bhatt, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, among others.

Dhanush, gearing up for his next film Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon, had a sweet message. He shared, “In everyone's life may light spread…Happiness abound, Wealth multiply… My Deepavali best wishes… Om Namah Shivaya.”

Pushpa star Allu Arjun dropped a photo of himself on X, looking dapper in a floral-embroidered kurta and silk pants, wishing everyone a “Happy Diwali.”

Jr NTR extended his loveliest greetings to fans with this short note: “Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.”

Here's what Anupam Kher wrote: “Heartiest wishes and congratulations to all of you on Diwali. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Maa Lakshmi!”

