Diwali 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars Extend Wishes On The Festival Of Lights

Indians, all over the world, are celebrating Diwali today, October 20. On this special occasion, Bollywood personalities and celebrities from the South film industry extended warm wishes to fans.

Let us take a look at the posts:

Amitabh Bachchan uploaded a couple of photos on X on Diwali. In the first snap, the Bollywood megastar waved at a sea of fans gathered outside his residence. The other picture featured a group of diyas.

“Many many happy wishes for Diwali,” he wrote.

T 5537 टी ५५३७ -दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/gsUKGdwDUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 19, 2025

“Har muskaan se roshan ho yeh toyahar. (May this festival be illuminated by every smile). Wishing you love, light and laughter this Diwali,” read Akshay Kumar's heartfelt Diwali greeting.

हर मुस्कान से रोशन हो ये त्योहार। Wishing you love, light and laughter this Diwali. #HappyDiwali ????✨ pic.twitter.com/inAp1l3BFz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 20, 2025

Joining the bandwagon was Hrithik Roshan, who wrote, “Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people.”

Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people ♥️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 20, 2025

Superstar Rajinikanth kicked off his Diwali festivities in true Thalaiva style. He stepped out of his Chennai residence, Poes Garden, to greet fans personally. The 74-year-old, dressed in a white kurta and veshti, folded his hands and waved at his admirers who wished him a Happy Diwali. He even accepted their gifts warmly with a smile.

A video of Rajinikanth's heartfelt Diwali celebration was posted by news agency PTI on X.

Have a look here:

VIDEO | Chennai: Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth greets fans on Diwali from his Poes Garden residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/UkxvwKmMtE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2025

Soha Ali Khan posted a million-dollar photo with the Kapoor family on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing the frame were Soha's husband-actor Kunal Kemmu, Alia Bhatt, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, among others.

Instagram/Soha Ali Khan

Dhanush, gearing up for his next film Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon, had a sweet message. He shared, “In everyone's life may light spread…Happiness abound, Wealth multiply… My Deepavali best wishes… Om Namah Shivaya.”

Pushpa star Allu Arjun dropped a photo of himself on X, looking dapper in a floral-embroidered kurta and silk pants, wishing everyone a “Happy Diwali.”

Jr NTR extended his loveliest greetings to fans with this short note: “Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.”

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2025

Here's what Anupam Kher wrote: “Heartiest wishes and congratulations to all of you on Diwali. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Maa Lakshmi!”