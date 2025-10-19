Keeping Up With The Kapoors: Kareena-Karisma, Alia Bhatt's Fam-Jam Pics From Diwali Bash

When it comes to Bollywood families, no one celebrates quite like the Kapoor clan. The star-studded family gathered under one roof on Saturday to mark the festival of Dhanteras. Anissa Malhotra Jain, wife of Armaan Jain and daughter-in-law of Reema Jain (Raj Kapoor's daughter), shared glimpses from the celebration on Instagram.

The opening image featured all the Kapoor ladies, Kareena, Karisma, and Nitasha Nanda, along with the Kapoor daughters-in-law, Anissa herself, Alia Bhatt, and Alekha Advani. Up next, Armaan Jain and Anissa posed with the sibling duo Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

A family portrait followed, showcasing Kareena Kapoor's husband, Saif Ali Khan, with his three sons, Taimur, Jeh, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif's sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, was also present. Veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor appeared in the frame as well, alongside Reema Jain and her son Adar Jain. Shashi Kapoor's son, Kunal Kapoor, was also seen in the family snap.

In her caption, Anissa Jain wrote, “Love and Light. About last night.”

Soha Ali Khan also shared glimpses from the celebration on her Instagram handle. The first photo featured Soha and her husband, Kunal Kemmu, posing with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

In another snapshot, Soha was joined by Kareena and her best friend, Amrita Arora, while Karisma Kapoor also made an appearance in the carousel. In a sweet moment, Soha's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, was seen sitting on the stairs with her mother.

Soha captioned the post, "Last night had some solid gold energy #HappyDhanteras!!"

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a fun snap from the party on his Instagram handle. In the photo, the actor, who made his debut with Nadaaniyan, was seen striking a playful pose with his half-brothers, Taimur and Jeh. “Teeno bhai teeno tabahi,” read the side note.

With the Dhanteras pictures already stealing our hearts, we can not wait to see how the Kapoor family celebrates Diwali this year.

