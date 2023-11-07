Tara Sutaria Reveals Relationship Status Amid Kartik Aaryan, Abhimanyu Dassani Rumours

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy: tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria has finally opened up about her relationship status. The actress, who was dating Adar Jain (more on that later), has confirmed that she is “single.” This comes weeks after Tara was spotted exiting a restaurant with Kartik Aaryan. Their pictures sparked relationship rumours and fans wanted to know the smallest of details. Now, in an interview with News18, the actress was asked to answer the most Googled questions about her. The question: “Is Tara Sutaria in a relationship?" The actress was quick to say, “I am not.” Tara, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Apurva, also spoke about how she deals with such rumours. She said, “I have the coolest parents in the world. They come to my room when I am sleeping in the morning when they read all of this. And we have a nice laugh over a cup of tea when we hear about me being paired with X, Y or Z. And now this has been happening even before my first film was released. It's damn exciting, yeah.” For those who don't know, there were also reports of Tara dating Abhimanyu Dassani. It all started after a video of the two leaving Sanjana Sanghi's birthday party surfaced online. In the clip, shared on Instagram, Abhimanyu plants a kiss on Tara's cheeks before posing for the paparazzi.



In the same interview, Tara Sutaria added, “I must say what people write is very cool. I wish in real life maybe I was paired with all these people it's really not true. But it's fun. One week there were three pairings, I was like wow, and this is too good.” To this, Tara Sutaria's Apurva co-star Abhishek Banerjee interrupted and said, “Read newspapers for Tara Sutaria's relationship. Guys, every morning you will get something.”

Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Kareena Kapoor's cousin Adar Jain. On Adar Jain's birthday in 2020, Tara Sutaria made it Instagram official. She shared a special post and called him her “favourite person.” She wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person.”

Tara Sutaria‘s Apurva will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on November 15. The film, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, also stars Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwa.