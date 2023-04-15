Into The Blue: Tara Sutaria Shares New Pics From Maldives Holiday

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy: tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria is living her best life in Maldives. The actress, who checked into the island nation earlier this week, has actively been posting pictures from her time there. On Friday evening, Tara posted a picture, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun as she poses in neon green swimwear. She captioned the post: "Another day of" and added sun, sand, sea emojis to her post. On her Instagram stories, Tara shared more pictures from her holiday. She shared a picture of the breakfast she had pancakes and bananas with whipped cream and chocolate. In another picture, she shared a picture of Maldives staple - the floating breakfast. She captioned the picture: "When you are unwell and the team puts together your fav things in the floating breakfast. Really cheered me up."

In terms of work, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the 2022 thriller Ek Villain Returns, in which she shared screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham.

Tara Sutaria, a singer and former Disney star, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She also featured in Marjaavaan and Masakali 2.0 (both co-starring Sidharth Malhotra). She was also a part of Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap, which marked the acting debut of Sunil Shetty's son Ahaan. She also starred in Heropanti 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff.